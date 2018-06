The North Island Zone is entering a few men's soccer teams for the 55+ BC Games, co-hosted this year by Kimberley and Cranbrook.

The 55-plus and 60-plus teams could use some more players.

The zone is north of Nanaimo, west to Port Alberni and east to Powell River. Practices are held at the mid-point in Qualicum, usually every second Sunday.

The soccer tournament runs Sept. 12-15 in Kimberley.

For more information, contact Comox Valley Masters Soccer president John Ross at hornbyross@hotmail.com.