North Zone Bantam Kings four points away from becoming season champions

The North Zone Bantam Kings are four points away from becoming the season champions after winning two games in Sicamous.
Over the Feb. 1-2 weekend, the Kings faced off twice against the East Kootenay Zone Avalanche team, winning 6-4. Erik Pastro lead the points with Ryder De Nys and Riley Cormier chipping one assist each.
On Sunday morning, the Kings were propelled to victory thanks in part to a hat trick scored by Kurtis Kinoshita, as well as a few singles scored by Charlie Kehl, Maddux Martin and Pastro. The final was 6-3.
With these wins the Kings pulled themselves within one point of the league-leading Central Zone Rockets. If the Kings can pick up four more points against the last place Yukon Rivermen on Friday night and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, in Enderby, they will be the BC Hockey Zone Program regular season champions.
