North West Sockeyes compete in Prince George this weekend

Novice players from Prince Rupert, Terrace and Kitimat take part in Tigers Invitational Tournament

The North West Sockeyes will travel to Prince George over the Apr. 5 - 7 weekend to take part in the Tigers Invitational Tournament. (Submitted photo)

The North West Sockeyes will travel to Prince George this weekend for the Tigers Invitational Tournament.

Clint Ferretti, Terrace coach, and Aaron von Schleinitz, Kitimat coach, received an invitation to participate in the competition from Apr. 5 – 7 and decided to create a select team of novice players from Kitimat, Terrace and Prince Rupert.

“So far this has been an unbelievable experience to get children from the three communities together, as I have got to watch them grow over the last few years,” Ferretti said. “It is an honour to get to work with the Kitimat coaching staff, to put our different coaching styles together to help mould these kids from competitors to teammates,” Ferretti said.

No associations are involved and parents of the players came together to cover the costs of going to Prince George.

Five teams will participate in the event: the PG Tigers (Prince George), Blackhawks (Prince George), Royals (Prince George), Whalers (Vanderhoof, Mackenzie and Valemount area) and the North West Sockeyes (Terrace, Kitimat, and Prince Rupert).

