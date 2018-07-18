North Thompson Fish and Game Club hold open house

The North Thompson Fish and Game Club Society's (NTF&G) Open Hous at The Range event held July 8 at their gun range on Gorman Road boasted over 70 people attending, with many new members signing up. The event offered shotgun, handgun, .22 rifle, and archery stations for anyone who wanted to try their hand and/or learn more about firearms or archery. There was also an introductory session for youth eight to 15 years, and of course a concession and cool places to sit and socialize. Currently those interested in archery can meet every Thursday evening at 4901 Dunn Lake Road to learn and practice.

NTF&G president Ben Thiesen (left) and Norm Veitch (back) watching long range shooting take place during Open House at The Range.

For more information call 250-682-2799.

