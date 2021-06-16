North Okanagan’s top athletes take podium next week

An outdoor ceremony for this year's Athlete of the Year Awards will be held at city hall on June 23

Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill (second from left), the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca race, was named the 2019-20 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year at Vernon City Hallâ€™s Spirit Square. Nominations are now being taken for the 2020-21 athlete and team of the year, and leadership in sports honour. (Morning Star - file photo)

The past year’s best in North Okanagan athletics will be honoured at Vernon City Hall next week.

The 28th annual North Okanagan Athlete of the Year awards will be presented at an outdoor ceremony Wednesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. Sponsored by Tim Hortons, the event will recognize the region’s top athlete, team and sports leader over the past year – a year defined by adversity across the sporting world.

This year’s winners have been chosen by a panel of media and sports members in the community, along with Tim Hortons owner Dan Currie.

As of June 15, 50 people are permitted to attend and winners will be able to bring fiends and family to the event.

These awards have honoured top athletes, teams and coaches in a variety of sports over the years. Last year Shanda Hill was named North Okanagan Athlete of the Year. The Team of the Year award went to the Vernon Christian School Royals senior boys’ volleyball team. Carl Vardon took the Leadership in Sports award for his many years of volunteering with Vernon Minor Baseball

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star