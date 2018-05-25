North Okanagan shooters find targets

Dale Kapeluck aims for the target during the BC Provincial Trapshooting Championships Sunday in Spallumcheen. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Vernon and area shooters claimed several titles in the 66th annual B.C. Provincial Trapshoot Championship last weekend at the North Okanagan Trap & Skeet Club grounds in Spallumcheen.

“We had a total of 80 shooters attend, which is down from previous years, unfortunately,” said organizer Lisa Salt. “The weather was exceptional, and the scores were pretty good, overall. We also celebrated Dave Wade of Courtenay, B.C.’s 150,000 milestone P.I.T.A. target at the banquet on Sunday night. There were tons of RVers and shooters around everywhere.”

Salt was High Lady in the Ron Stubbings Singles (74 entries) with a 97/100. Darryl Webber of Campbell River topped the AA class with a 100. Salt also ruled the Gurjut Gakhal Doubles (67 entries) with a 95 and the B.C. Doubles with a 92.

Barry Drieml of Vernon took the High Senior in the Brian Bowman Handicap (73 entries) with a 92, while Tom Ginn of Armstrong won the High Vet in the Gakhal Doubles at 90.

Les Lamerton of Armstrong took the first- and second-half Singles title with 196/200, while Mike Noer of Armstrong took the A Class with 193 and Salt pocketed High Lady honours at 187. Salt and Gord Fowler were first in the Husband & Wife with 369/400.

Salt prevailed in the Memorial Handicap with a 90, while Lamerton collected High Senior with a 93. Lamerton also topped the B.C. Doubles B Class at 93, while Ginn was High Vet with 94. Drieml rang up the B.C. Handicap runner-up crown with 94.

Lamerton was runner-up in the High All-Around (400 targets) with 377, while Salt won High Lady with 371.