North Okanagan Novice Legends rolling

North Okanagan Storage For Your Life Novice Legends unlocked a locker full of goals in their final minor lacrosse regular season game.

Wyatt Stowards scored four times and added three assists as the Legends whipped Penticton Heat 14-0. Boston Ciccone added 3+2, Brennen Hart 2+1, Connor Johnson 1+2 and Taylor Gibson 1+1 to support Shaymus Waterstreet’s shutout in the North Okanagan net. Single goals went to Lucas Sievert, Daniel Cowden and Jesse Johnson.

The Legends were still on a high from winning their second tournament in as many weekends the week before, capturing gold at their own Rock The House tournament at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

The storage crew beat the Kelowna Kodiaks 7-1 in the final to finish the tournament undefeated.

Stowards had three goals for the winners while singles went to Connor Johnson, Jesse Johnson, Ciccone and Nash Renfrew.

PEEWEE

North Okanagan Legends had a tie and three losses as host of their Rock The House tournament.

North OK opened with an 11-0 loss to Kamloops, but bounced back to pick up a 9-9 tie the next day against Mission. Kohen Pounder had 2+2 while Kian Yargeau and Kohl Hendrickson also scored twice for the Legends. Single goals went to Waylon Stowards, Alex Hart and Griffin Mill to back the goaltending of Taylor Robins-Swanson. Tyrell Palm added an assist.

Arel Ciccone made 16 saves for North Okanagan in a 9-5 loss to Okotoks, Alta. Stowards scored twice while singles went to Hendrickson, Kobe Maltman and Jaxon Wadsworth. Mill and David Calder picked up assists.

The hosts ended the tournament with a tough 7-6 loss to Mission. Pounder put three in the goal while singles went to Yargeau, Stowards and Hendrickson. Robins-Swanson played goal for the Legends.

BANTAM

Everton Ridge Homes Legends tuned up for this weekend’s playoff tournament in Kamloops by playing Nicola Valley to a 6-6 tie.

Cole Gartner had four goals for North Okanagan, Jakob Friesen sniped the other two and Chloe Scabar picked up an assist.

