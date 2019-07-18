North Okanagan Legends dominate Burnaby lacrosse event

The North Okanagan Novice Legends celebrate their gold-medal win at the Jack Crosby All-Star Lacrosse Tournament in Burnaby. The Legends went 7-0, outscoring their opponents 61-7. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan Legends had a legendary weekend to wrap up their minor lacrosse season.

The organization combined the top players from its two Novice Division teams to form a select squad that would compete at the Jack Crosby All-Star Tournament earlier in July in Burnaby.

The Legends won all seven games to capture the gold medal, scoring 61 goals in the seven games and allowing only seven against, an average of one per game.

Boston Ciccone of the Legends was named tournament MVP. He also collected a Game MVP award along with teammates Wyatt Stowards, Mathis Paull, Connor Johnson, Taylor Gibons, Wade Lightfoot and goalie Shaymus Waterstreet.

The players sent thanks to the coaches and parents for a great weekend, and were recognized at the Vernon Tigers’ Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League semifinal match against the South Okanagan Flames.

