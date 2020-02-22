North Okanagan Knights take on Kelowna Chiefs in playoff preview

The teams will square off for last game of regular season, Round 1 of KIJHL playoffs

The North Okanagan Knights will look to right the ship against the Kelowna Chiefs in their last game of the regular season, which will double as a first-round playoff preview.

The Knights’ final week of the season has been a challenge so far. On Thursday – their last home game of the season – they fell to the 100 Mile House Wranglers 3-1, with a shorthanded goal against in the third period being the difference-maker.

On Friday The Knights fell 6-1 to the Princeton Posse in a game that saw both teams register 38 shots. The powerplay once again came back to bite the Knights, as Noah Brusse potted a shorthanded goal to get Princeton rolling.

The Knights head to Rutland Arena for a 7 p.m. puck-drop against the Bill Ohlhausen Division-winning Chiefs Saturday, Feb. 22.

The Chiefs have had their own struggles this week, losing 8-0 to Revelstoke Grizzlies last Saturday and settling for a 2-2 draw against the Summerland Steam Friday night. None of that matters at the Chiefs locked up first in the division well before the season’s end.

The Knights will finish fourth in the division no matter the score on Saturday, and will start the playoffs on the road.

They’ll visit the Chiefs for Games 1 and 2 Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, at the Rutland Arena before the best-of-seven divisional semifinal shifts to the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

