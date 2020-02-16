North Okanagan Knights draw Chiefs in first round

Matthew Johnston and the North Okanagan Knights will play the Kelowna Chiefs in the opening round of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League playoffs. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

The North Okanagan Knights will play their final four Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular season games preparing for a first-round playoff matchup with the Bill Ohlhausen Division-winning Kelowna Chiefs.

The Knights, who will finish fourth in the division, will visit the Chiefs for Games 1 and 2 Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29, at the Rutland Arena before the best-of-seven divisional semifinal shifts to the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

North Okanagan was assured a playoff spot Wednesday, Feb. 12, when the Chiefs beat the Osoyoos Coyotes 3-2.

The Knights close out a three-games-in-three-nights weekend Sunday, Feb. 16, in Kamloops against the Storm, having split the first two contests.

North Okanagan defeated Osoyoos 4-3 Friday at home before travelling to the South Cariboo Saturday, where they fell 3-1 to the hometown 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Nic Bolin’s powerplay goal with 1:20 left in regulation time gave the Knights the win Friday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Bryan Brew continued his hot play with two more goals for North Okanagan, giving him four in the team’s last four games. Tyler Cheetham added a powerplay goal to support Caedon Bellmann in goal. The Spallumcheen product posted his first win of the year with a 32-save effort.

In 100 Mile House, Bellmann again made 32 saves as the Knights gave up a goal in each period to the Wranglers, who will finish third in the Doug Birks Division and will meet the Chase Heat in the first round of the playoffs. The Storm will finish fourth and play the division-winning Revelstoke Grizzlies in Round 1.

Jacob Boden broke Jakob Gullmes’ shutout bid with a goal for the Knights at 5:53 of the third period Saturday.

The Knights are scheduled to host the Wranglers Thursday, Feb. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in a make-up game. The two teams were slated to play Feb. 1 in Armstrong but the game was cancelled due to a power outage.

North Okanagan will close out the regular season on the road with games Friday in Princeton and Saturday in Kelowna.

Vernon Morning Star