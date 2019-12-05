North Okanagan hockey teams host Teddy Bear Tosses

North Okanagan Knights game is Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Vernon Vipers game is Saturday, 6 p.m.

Fur will (hopefully) be flying at a pair of North Okanagan arenas this weekend.

The North Okanagan Knights of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and the Vernon Vipers of the B.C. Hockey League are hosting Teddy Bear Toss evenings.

The Knights will do so at their home game Friday, Dec. 6, against the Osoyoos Coyotes at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

The Vipers’ toss will be the next night, Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m., at Kal Tire Place as they take on the Wenatchee Wild.

Fans in both cities are encouraged to bring a teddy bear or other stuffy, and when the home team scores their first goal of the game, toss the stuffies onto the ice.

The toys will be collected and donated to local organizations.

In Armstrong, the Knights will host the Kelowna Chiefs on Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Fans attending that contest are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or toiletries towards the team’s Hampers For Hope and they’ll receive $1 off their admission price.

The Vipers also have a home game tonight (Dec. 6), 7 p.m., against the Merritt Centennials. Vernon wraps up a three-games-in-three-day weekend with a visit to Merritt on Sunday.

