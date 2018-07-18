North Island team overcomes its in youth to finish first

The Bantam AA North Island Royals baseball team, which recently concluded their regular season play, ended this year;s campaign by sealing up a trip to the provincials next month.
The team racked up a strong 15-5 record to finish in a solid first place among the Vancouver Island AA bantam division. A combination of good pitching, patience at the plate, timely hits and strong team defence led to most of the Royals’ wins.
The North Island Royals are compromised of a dozen 13- to 15-year-olds from Nanaimo to Campbell River. Six of the players are local. They are a young team, with most of the players being first years in the bantam division.
Taking first place in the league has earned the team a berth to the upcoming provincial championships. The provincials will take place in Ladner from Aug. 1 to 4.