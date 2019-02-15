North Island Peewee Eagles win back to back games, move on to semi-final showdown

The Eagles are back Feb. 17 in a semi-final matchup against the Peninsula Eagles in Port McNeill.

The North Island Peewee Eagles run towards a Tier 3 playoff banner continues to gain steam.

The Eagles had back to back playoff games they needed to win to advance to a semi-final showdown against the Peninsula Eagles, and did they ever come through under pressure.

The Eagles travelled to Powell River Feb. 9 for their first game of the series against the Kings, where sniper Jack Barrett ended up scoring five goals over three periods (assists went to Bella Stewart, Lucca Stewart, and Zach Spafford), to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead late in the third period.

The Eagles wouldn’t be able to hold the lead though, as the Kings pushed hard and ended up scoring at 8:53 to tie it back up.

With 21 seconds left on the clock, the Kings had pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, and it was Spafford who picked up the puck and scored the empty netter to give the Eagles a thrilling 6-5 victory.

There was no time to relax after the win, as the Eagles had a game the very next day against the Campbell River Tyees.

This game went a little different than the one against the Kings.

The Eagles hammered the Tyees with numerous goals over three periods, courtesy of Barrett (x5), Isaiah Therrien, Landon Turgeon, Spafford (x3), and Lucca Stewart (x2), assists going to Lucca Stewart (x7), Spafford (x3), Barrett (x3), Rylan Krawietz, and Maddy Jorgenson, as they skated away with a blowout 12-4 win.

The Eagles were back in action Feb. 17 in a semi-final matchup against the Peninsula Eagles, but due to the North Island Gazette’s early press deadline thanks to the family day holiday, results from the game will be in the Feb. 27 edition.