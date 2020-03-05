North Island girls volleyball team improves game by game

The U14 Wave girls volleyball team reached the final of an Island Super Spike tournament last weekend in Nanaimo.

The U14 Wave girls volleyball team reached the final of an Island Super Spike tournament. Photo by Brian Carmichael

On Saturday, the team faced four different Lower Mainland squads. The Wave beat the Ducks in three sets, and the North Shore Stars in two sets. They lost in three to Apex and in two to Action.

On Sunday, March 1, the Wave won their crossover game in two sets against Air Attack. In the semi-final, they beat Action in a three-set nail-biter.

In the final, the girls lost in two sets to the Iron Maidens of Victoria.

“I was really proud of the girls this past weekend,” coach Julie Young said. “I thought we improved every game, even beating a team we lost to the previous day. They worked really hard, learned how to compete, and supported each other. They are a very talented group and I look forward to seeing their progress this season.”

Young said it was possibly the first time two Island teams have been in the final of an Island Super Spike tournament. Volleyball BC organized the event.

The Wave Volleyball Club was formed to provide local and regional athletes an opportunity to train and play in an environment and structure typically found in larger centres in B.C.

