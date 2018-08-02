North Island Cubs second in B.C.

The North Island Cubs were second at the U18 triple-A provincial baseball championships. From left: asst. coach Chris Campbell, Brayden McClary, Tyler Downey, Logan Campbell, Curtis Owens, Ethan Taylor, Riley Sutherland, Robert Gurney, Nico Matheson, Brad Teasdale, coach Hugh Gurney, Austin Gurney, Jayden Smith, Dayton Ring and Matt O’Reilly.

In their first year at the U18 triple-A baseball level, the West Urban Developments North Island Cubs wrapped up a stellar season by finishing second last weekend at the provincial championships in Burnaby. They finished the tourney with a 3-2 record.

The Cubs lost their opener 5-2 to the Cowichan Valley Mustangs, but rebounded with a 7-1 win over the host North Fraser Nationals. The Cubs then won 12-8 over the South Fraser Giants, against whom they had struggled during the season.

In the semi-finals, the North Island team beat the Cloverdale Spurs 8-7, setting up a championship game against North Fraser. The host team won 11-5.

Cubs coach Hugh Gurney was proud of the team’s effort all year, and impressed with their hard work and focus as the year went on.

“They’re a great group of players, who turned a lot of heads this season,” Gurney said. “This fact was recognized by the B.C. minor baseball reps who were in attendance, who warned everyone to ‘watch out for this team next year’.”

The team is comprised of players in Grades 10, 11 and 12, mostly from Campbell River, with one each from the Comox Valley, Powell River and Parksville. Brad Teasdale is the lone Comox Valley resident on the team.