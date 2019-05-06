North Island Cubs defeated twice by Mariners during doubleheader in Campbell River

Tough home opener for Campbell River team follows two losses on the road

Adin Brenner of the Nanaimo-based Vancouver Island Mariners slides into home while Brayden McClary of the North Island Cubs stands ready for a throw during the first of two games on Sunday, May 5 at Nunns Creek Park in Campbell River. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Vancouver Island Mariners beat the North Island Cubs in two consecutive games on Sunday at Nunns Creek Park.

“The errors crept in there and took over, and it got the squad down,” said Cubs’ coach Hugh Gurney following an initial 14-3 loss against the Nanaimo-based Mariners.

The second game was more closely matched, but the Mariners came out on top 6-3.

This followed two losses against the North Shore Padres at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver on Saturday. The Padres won those games 6-2 and 8-5.

“It’s been rough weekend, and we’ll regroup,” he said, adding that the team was in good spirits despite the losses.

“We’re confident that we’ll get things together,” he said.

The North Island team, made up largely of players from Campbell River, now has an evenly-split record of four wins and four losses.

It’s still early in the season, and Sunday was the team’s home opener following four rained-out games initially slated for Campbell River.

The 18U AAA team plays against the South Fraser Giants in Surrey next Saturday, followed by the Ridge Meadows Royals on Sunday in Maple Ridge.

The next series of games in Campbell River is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, when the Cubs play against the Cowichan Mustangs at 2:30 and 5 p.m. The team’s full 2019 schedule is available at www.northislandcubs.com/.

