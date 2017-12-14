North Delta Huskies take home pair of golds at Delta Cup

Both the boys and girls senior basketball teams won the top spot, also claiming both tournament MVPs

The women’s North Delta Huskies won this year’s Delta Cup, as did the North Delta men’s team. (@NDHuskies/Twitter photo)

The North Delta Huskies cleaned up at this year’s Delta Cup, with both the boys and girls senior teams bringing home gold in the district-wide tournament.

Delta Cup, which took place at Seaquam Secondary from Monday, Dec. 11 to Wednesday, Dec. 12, saw basketball teams from Sands Secondary, Delview Secondary, North Delta Secondary, Delta Secondary, South Delta Secondary and Seaquam compete.

The tournament was revived in 2012 by James Johnston, now a principal at Semiahmoo Secondary in White Rock, and Seaquam stepped up to keep the tournament going.

“It’s kind of a special tournament when we get together all of the Delta schools,” Huskies senior boys coach Gary Sandhu said.

For three days, the two senior North Delta teams fought their way to the top spot.

Girls

The girls’ team beat the rival Seaquam Seahawks 56-31 to take the top spot.

“There were a few moments … where the game was really close,” Christine Niemar, the senior girls’ coach, said. “I think the girls did a really good job of managing their emotions and playing through those difficult, tense, close moments.”

Boys

The boys beat their traditional rivals, the Delta Secondary Pacers, in the semi-finals before going on to defeat the South Delta Sundevils 68-62, a win that surprised Sandhu.

“This is the same group that played us when we were in the Grade 8 district finals,” he said. “We were surprised that South Delta was in it, but once we played them, we realized how good they are.”

“They gave us a run for our money.”

In addition to winning both final games, North Delta Secondary also came out on top when it came to the tournament’s most valuable players.

Armaan Johal, Grade 12, was named the tournament MVP on the boys’ side, while Jashan Sandhar, also Grade 12, was the tournament MVP for the girls.

