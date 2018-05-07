North Coast Nightmares win two in home tournament

The Terrace roller derby team beat Thompson-Okanagan and Yukon-Masset last weekend

The North Coast Nightmares hosted a tournament on Saturday, with a Yukon-Masset team and a Thompson-Okanagan All Star Team known as TOAST.

The Nightmares chalked up a double win, beating Yukon-Masset by a solid 299-94 and then overcoming TOAST 134-96.

“We anticipated that one being a close match and a good game, and it was,” said Nightmares coach Chris Thomas, explaining that TOAST has a lot of experienced players.

“They really pushed us to play our best,” he said, “and I think our team did that… they played better than they have thus far this season.”

The earlier game was against Yukon-Masset, with players from the Yukon Roller Girls and Haida Gwaii Razor Clams.

“It was a bit chaotic for the first half,” said Thomas, noting that they hadn’t played them before and there were a number of new skaters.

“When people fall down more, there’s more chaos on the track,” he explained. “So it took a while to adjust to that.”

The other two bouts saw TOAST defeat Yukon-Masset 349-57 and 408-51.

The Nightmares compete in their next bout in Whitehorse June 9.

