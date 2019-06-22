North Cariboo Christian School hopes to expand track and field meet

Five schools from Quesnel and Williams Lake took part this year

North Cariboo Christian School won the cup at their annual track and field meet.Submitted photos

North Cariboo Christian School hoisted the cup at its fourth annual track and field meet on June 6.

They competed against Cariboo Adventist Academy, Maranatha Christian School and Sacred Heart Catholic School, as well as Quesnel’s St. Ann’s Catholic School.

This year saw 186 student athletes take part in high jump, triple jump, long jump and shot put events, as well as 400m, 100m and relay races.

The local school is hosting the event for the fourth year.

“Up until four years ago, we had regularly attended the school district’s annual cross country and track and field meets, but [around that time] they chose to un-invite our school and St. Ann’s, so we decided to host our own,” says senior staff member and event organizer Michelle Sargent.

“Every year since then, we’ve been getting bigger, as it’s been open to independent schools in Quesnel and Williams Lake. In the future, we’d also like to include Prince George.”

While Sacred Heart had an early lead in the day’s standings, Sargent says North Cariboo found some success in the field events to storm back to claim the meet’s trophy for top team.

On top of winning the trophy, the highlight for Sargent was seeing all of the schools coming together.

“So many parents from other schools in Williams Lake expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to have their kids compete in an event like this,” she says.

“The visiting kids are always great,” she adds. “Everyone is very enthusiastic, and I hope it’s going to grow.”

