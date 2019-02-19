Nordics handle the competition

Seventeen members of the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club brought home medals and top-10 results at the Western Canadian Championships in Kelowna - which attracts over 500 of the most competitive cross country ski racers from across western Canada and the western U.S.

Sprinting to the finish is Fynn Mann close behind teammate Rory Batrud. Photo by Barb Matson

“I am very proud of our athletes’ performances over the weekend. They showed determination and focus in an extremely competitive field and handled cold conditions well,” said head coach Andrea Stapff of Campbell River.

On day one, juvenile racer Hugo Henckel of Courtenay won gold in the skate ski sprint. Tallon Noble, who trains in Kelowna, won silver in the junior men’s category. Emma Wong of Courtenay placed fifth in junior girls, Aiden Noble of Courtenay was seventh in junior boys and Fynn Collins Mann of Courtenay was fifth in midget boys.

The classic race on day two challenged the racers with longer distances, steep hills and tight corners. Wong narrowly missed a bronze medal on an exciting photo finish. Tallon maintained his strong position at the front of the pack over 15 kilometres, finishing fourth. Junior boy Gabe Gledhill of Cumberland powered to fourth place, an impressive result in a competitive category. Hugo was seventh in juvenile boys and Anna Chatterton of Campbell River placed seventh in juvenile girls. Also racing on day two were three dedicated adults in the masters category: Odette LeMay, Berend Henckel and Rupert Wong, all from Courtenay.

Relays on the final day had over 50 teams combined from clubs across the province. Gledhill (silver medal) and Tallon (bronze medal) put in stellar performances and helped Team BC earn the Western Canadian provincial title.

Athletes and coaches are now preparing for the Midget Championships in Vernon, Provincials in Salmon Arm and Nationals in Quebec.

FMI: www.strathconanordics.com, or find the club on Facebook and Instagram.