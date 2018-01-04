Nodic skiers qualify for BC Winter Games

Vancouver Island and the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club will be well represented at the BC Winter Games Feb. 23-25 in Kamloops, based on selection trials Dec. 30.

The race team glows in the aftermath of a Christmas race with Mt. Albert Edward in the background. Barb Matson photo

Vancouver Island and the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club will be well represented at the BC Winter Games Feb. 23–25 in Kamloops, based on selection trials Dec. 30.

Cross country skiers born in 2003 and 2004 are eligible for the Games. Excellent results and qualification were posted by Anna Chatterton of Campbell River, Naomi Swift and Finn Manktelow of Comox, and Theo Lemay and Hugo Henckel of Courtenay.

In conjunction with the trials, the Strathcona Nordics hosted its first club race of the season, which drew 45 local racers from seven to 67 test themselves on a fun and challenging classic course.

Category top three winners were Ben Galik, Cameron Meldrum, Gillian Galik, Talia MacPhail-McGrady, Natasha Filanovsky, Gavin Chatterton, Sam Schum, Joaquim MacPhail-McGrady, Carly Ram, Madelaine Galik, Nikita Filanovsky, Hugo Henckel, Fynn Collins-Mann, Rory Bratrud, Vivianne Lemay, Gabe Gledhill, Stephen Lamon, Aiden Noble, Emma Wong, Annelies Henckel, Avalon Wasteneys, Odette Lemay, Dana Pereira, Ross Lamon, Joe Winkelaar, Neil Holm, Phil Schum and Grant Hihn.

The next club and Regional Cup races are Feb. 10-11, and include the Vancouver Island Loppet in the schedule of events for the Family Day weekend.

FMI: Strathconanordics.com, or find the club on Facebook and Instagram.