No Surrey Knights or White Rock Whalers on league all-star team

Surrey Knights have been shut out eight times this season – nine, if you count the league all-star game.

None of the Knights players have been named to the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) team for a showcase game against the Vancouver Island league all-stars at Ladner Leisure Centre on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 2:45 p.m.

Surrey isn’t alone, though, as the PJHL squad doesn’t include any players from teams in White Rock, Port Moody and Mission.

Instead, the all-star team is loaded with seven players with the league-leading North Vancouver Wolf Pack, three with Grandview Steelers, three with Richmond Sockeyes, two with Ridge Meadows Flames, two with Langley Trappers, and single skaters with Delta Ice Hawks, Aldergrove Kodiaks and Abbotsford Pilots.

The roster was posted to the league’s Facebook page on Tuesday (Jan. 14).

This season, heading into action Thursday (Jan. 16) at home against Ridge Meadows, the cellar-dwelling Surrey team has one win, 32 regulation losses and four overtime losses.

Wednesday night’s Knights-Kodiak game in Aldergrove was postponed due to that day’s snowstorm.

We are VERY excited to announce that we are hosting the first annual All-Star Game between the @vijhlofficial and @Pacific_Junior all stars in exactly 1 month at the LLC! Stay tuned for more details! #DeltaHawkey pic.twitter.com/lDAc82wJfH — Delta Icehawks (@deltaicehawks) December 26, 2019

The PJHL all-stars are:

Goaltender:

Cale Dolan – Grandview

Bradley Cooper – North Vancouver

Defence:

Jacob Callas – North Vancouver

Nathan Haaksma – North Vancouver

Braden Warburton – Langley

Jarod Yau – Grandview

Ty Pickering – Aldergrove

Sahvan Gill – Abbotsford

Forward:

Lucas Barker – North Vancouver

Alex Suprynowicz – North Vancouver

Dominic Davis – North Vancouver

Jacob Fournier – North Vancouver

Ryleigh Anderson – Richmond

Craig Schouten – Richmond

Noah Kelly – Richmond

Michael Martino – Grandview

Casey Whintors – Langley

Mark Epshtein – Delta

Jayden Genberg – Ridge Meadows

Tetsuya Prior – Ridge Meadows