No shortage of hockey-themed activites for Rogers Hometown Hockey this weekend

It’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend of hockey-themed activities for the entire family as Rogers Hometown Hockey is slated to skate into Williams Lake.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is just four days away from its 13th stop of the season in Williams Lake.

The weekend promises a jam-packed schedule of entertainment and events and will be centred around the event and broadcast locations on Oliver Street and Third Avenue (Third Avenue to Second Avenue from Borland to Yorston)

Saturday, Jan. 6, the festival opens at noon and carries on until 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 7, the festival again opens at noon and runs through the end of Rogers Hometown Hockey’s outdoor viewing party.

Rogers Schedule

Special guests at the festival will include Vancouver Canucks alumni Kirk McLean, Horsefly entertainer Hana Eastmond, Tiger Moon and more surprises.

The free, hockey-themed weekend will feature games, prize giveaways, fun activites and live local entertainment for the entire family including:

• Rogers Fan Hub: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with NHL alum Kirk McLean to unite fans in their passion for the game. In addition, fans are treated to free hot chocolate on site.

• GamePlus: If you are a Rogers customer you can come to the GamePlus desk in the Rogers Fan Hub and redeem exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with NHL alumni, autographed merchandise and tours of our Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

Sportsnet Augmented Reality Photo Booth: Fans have the chance to get close to their favorite players through augmented reality technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo emailed directly to their device for social sharing.

The Hockey Circus Show: Come see Paz our world-renowned hockey acrobat! Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net. It is an experience that the family will never forget.

Scotiabank Community Locker Room: A family-friendly space to engage hockey fans, celebrate the game, and interact with NHL alumni. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ‘n Go Challenge, a hockey-themed obstacle course. Also, fans have the opportunity to enter a contest to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for their family. All contest entrants will receive a co-branded Dodge and Rogers Hometown Hockey retro toque.

Tim Hortons Ball Hockey Rink presented by Sportsnet: Features pick-up games for the community, including local Timbits Hockey players.

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and play the Find Giuseppe Match Game to win a rooftop experience and other great prizes.

Playmobil Kids Zone: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset.

OK Tire Zamboni Pit Stop: Features a pit-crew-like experience where fans have the opportunity to test their tire-hanging skills on a replica Zamboni.

Live Local Entertainment: Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with Hana Eastmond performing on Saturday, followed by Tiger Moon on Sunday.