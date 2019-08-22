No rain, and a good game of golf with friends

By Leslie Stirling

It was nice to get the rain this past week and even nicer that we didn’t get it on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Thirty-eight ladies headed out in the warm muggy weather to play golf, dine on the patio, chat with friends and pick up some prizes. Deb Rainer was away, so Donna Salle and Lois McInnis helped me with the paperwork. Thanks ladies. Leanna Layton from the RV park joined us for the round and we had a super time.

Susan Bondar had a very exciting round. She chipped in from off the green to score an Eagle on Hole 7 and walked away with a nice bit of change. My record books go back to 2009 and she is only the third person in that time to have such a fantastic hole. Jeannie Webber scored a Deuce to pick up that pot while Carol Willox, Susan Mitchell, Brenda Carl, Lenka Walker and Kathy Cook split the Chip In pot.

This week the flights were sponsored by Campbell & Company, Expedia CruiseShipCenters (Kelly VanGenne), Ron Wallace Trucking and Brian and Brenda Carl. Flight One winners were Karen Person (low gross) and Patti McCarthy (low net). Flight Two honours went to Lorraine Mar (low gross) and Kathy Cook (low net). In Flight Three Jeannie Webber had the low gross and Doreen Landry took the low net. Flight Four winners were Lenka Walker (low gross) and Audrey Deveau (second low gross). EBL Ventures and North Thompson Funeral Home sponsored the Rest In Peace prizes for those ladies who drove their balls into the gully on Hole 7.

Flight One pin placements were won by Marian Wallace (long putt – Armour Mountain Office Supplies), Leanna Layton (KP – Royal LePage’s Cindy Leibel), Brenda Oakland (long drive – Gift ‘n Gab), Patti McCarthy (KP – Barb and Carman Smith), and Susan Mitchell (long drive – Rainer Custom Cutting). Flight Two pin placements were won by Trudy Forsythe (long putt – Barriere Motor Inn), Kathy Cook (long drive – Barriere Timber Mart), Babes Shanko (KP – MJB Lawyer), Susan Bondar (KP in 2 – HUB International) and Teresa Warren (long drive – High 5 Diner). The pin placements in Flight Three went to Jessica Thompson (long putt – Thompson Valley Awards and long drive – Mane Street Hair), Jeannie Webber (KP – Salle Ranch), and Val Williams (KP in 2 – Quality Contractors). The pin placement prizes for Flight Four went to Anita Hill (long putt – AG Foods), Lenka Walker (long drive – Bear Lane Bistro & Boutique), Lois McInnis (KP – Stamer Logging), Allison Thiessen (long drive – Munro’s Clothing Co.), Vreny Kempter (short drive – Sam’s Pizza) and Betty Foote (closest to the 150 marker – Station House Restaurant). Somehow the pin for long putt on Hole 9 sponsored by Little Fort Subway went missing so we drew a name for the certificate. The most and least putts are sponsored each week by Financial planner Ainsley Gullage of Sun Life Financial. This week Lynda Fournier had the most putts (24) while Jeannie Webber had the least putts (13). I was so thankful for Jeannie’s putts because there were four ladies with 14 putts and you know how I feel about “Retro”.

Now I want you all to know that I try very hard to make all those names and scores and sponsors and pins sound different each week so I hope you take the time to read them. It would be nice if I could include my name a little more often but at this point I am just happy that I get to golf with all these lovely ladies. Sure hope you get out for a round with us soon.