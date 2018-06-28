No overseas draft for Giants

The Giants have already picked their overseas players for the next season.

Milos Roman will be back playing for the Vancouver Giants this year. (photo by Marissa Baecker)

The Vancouver Giants will be passing on their 2018 CHL Import Draft picks, the team announced Thursday.

With Milos Roman of Slovakia and Yannik Valenti of Germany already confirmed for next season, there is no need for new overseas players, the team announced.

Roman was drafted last weekend by the Calgary Flames in Round 4, 122nd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He joined the Giants last season after he was selected sixth overall in the 2017 CHL Import Draft.

Roman finished his rookie campaign with 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 39 games and added three goals and three assists for six points in seven playoff games.

Roman has represented Slovakia in each of the past two World Junior tournaments along with two World Under-18 tournaments, two Ivan Hlinka Memorial tournaments and the World Under-17’s.

Valenti is eligible for the 2019 NHL Draft. The G-Men selected him in the second round, 66th overall, in the 2017 CHL Import Draft and signed him to a Standard WHL Player Agreement in March of this year.

In 36 games this season with Jungadler Mannheim’s U-19 team, Valenti posted 34 goals and 18 assists for 52 points and helped guide them to their third consecutive league championship.

Additionally, Valenti suited up in four games for Adler Mannheim in the DEL and three games on loan with the EC Kassel Huskies in the DEL2 league.

Valenti is the second youngest player to ever play in the DEL. He was named Top Forward at the World Under-18 D1A Tournament after he posted five goals and an assist for six points in five games.