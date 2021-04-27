No Nations Cup this year in Langley, host announces

Team Canada celebrated after winning the 2019 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup at Thunderbird show park in Langley, which has just announced the 2021 version of the event will not proceed. (Langley Advance Times file)

Thunderbird Show Park in Langley has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Longines FEI (Fédération Equestre Internationale) Jumping Nations Cup of Canada, originally scheduled to run during the venue’s Odlum Brown BC Open tournament this June.

A statement issued Monday, April 26, by the president of the venue, Chris Pack, said the cancellation was the result of a provincial announcement on April 19 that extended current COVID-19 restrictions.

“It is with great regret we are unable to host the Canadian Premier and Odlum Brown BC Open,” Pack said.

Tbird hosted its first Nations Cup event in 2016 and its first five-star competition sanctioned by FEI in 2018.

That year, the venue was awarded the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup for a three-year term.

Considered the most historic team event in show jumping, the Langley event was won by Team Canada in 2019, who consisted of Lisa Carlsen, Mario Deslauriers, Nicole Walker and Langley’s Tiffany Foster, who grew up showing at tbird.

“We’d like to thank Longines as well as the BC Open’s title sponsor Odlum Brown for their continued support of our venue,” Pack said.

“The BC Open and the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Canada have become highlight events on our calendar at tbird, and we all greatly look forward to their return in 2022.”

Thunderbird Show Park has not hosted a competition since the venue’s Harvest Welcome in October, which was the only FEI competition in Canada last year.

The venue plans to add events to its calendar later this summer, pending further easing of restrictions.

Pack said tbird was planning a three-week tournament series in June and July, adding an extra week before their West Coast Classic and Western Family tournaments, and a three-week tournament series as planned in August.

“We know this is the right choice for our community, and we appreciate everyone’s continued support,” Pack said.

