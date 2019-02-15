No love for Warriors in Valentine’s Day lost to Prince George

The West Kelowna Warriors couldn’t find the love Thursday night as they were rolled over by the Spruce Kings 5-2. Goalie Connor Hopkins faced 45 Spruce King shots, while the Warriors only managed 28.

Warriors’ head coach Brandon West had some fun with the Warriors line up to start the game when he started Chase Dubois, Brandon Dent, and Mason Richey to line up for the opening face-off. The trio played their midget hockey for the City of Prince George with the Cariboo Cougars. The love shown to some of the Warriors’ roots did not add fire under the Warriors’ skates as they fell early in the first period 1-0.

The Spruce Kings, the second best team in the BCHL, controlled the pace of play and uprooted the Warriors defensively with interceptions and pressure in the Warriors’ zone.

Dubois scored his 20th goal of the season halfway through the third period to get the Warriors within two, but the Spruce Kings would allow no comeback as Prince George’s Ben Brar would net his third of the night soon after to add extra insurance in a 5-2 Spruce Kings win.

RELATED: More snow on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

The Warriors return home Saturday, Feb. 16 with an intriguing match-up against rivals Vernon Vipers. West Kelowna looks to finish the remaining four games of the season hard, as playoffs start in March.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.