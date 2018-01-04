No excuse to stay at home with Hometown Hockey

Many events to check out over the course of the weekend

Jason Green and Justin Hitchinson hang some of the vibrantly red Rogers Hometown Hockey banners in anticipation of the upcoming Hometown Hockey Celebration in Williams Lake this weekend. (Tara Sprickerhoff photo)

The streets are set up, the red banners are flying and it is finally time for Rogers Hometown Hockey in Williams Lake.

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, it only makes sense to check out the downtown. Take advantage of the transit, hop on a $1 bus and head on into the Lakecity to see what Rogers Hometown Hockey has to offer.

Most of the activities will be happening along Oliver Street in the downtown core. It will be hard to miss what Hometown Hockey has to offer if you are anywhere near the area.

There really are too many activities to list, but here are some of the highlights:

Friday, Jan. 5Photo

10:30 a.m – 12 p.m. Family Pep Rally at the Gibraltar Room featuring a hockey circus and much more

1:30 p.m. The Rocket will be shown by donation at Paradise Cinemas

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. A colouring contest will be held at the Tourism Discovery Centre

Saturday, Jan. 6

11:45 a.m. Rogers Hometown Hockey will be officially opened with a ceremony led by local First Nations

12:00 p.m. Horsefly artist Hana Eastmond will be playing on the Main Stage on Oliver Street.

1 p.m. Tara Slone will be hosting a Scotiabank Hotstove featuring Kirk McLean and Jyrki Lumme at the Main Stage.

photoThroughout the day, until 5:30 p.m. people can catch different activities, autograph signings, hockey trivia, the hockey circus show and more live music.

A photo booth will be set up, as well as meet and greets, a fan hub, a Plamobil Kids Zone, Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria, and even ball hockey.

8:30 p.m. The Stampeders will be playing one of two exhibition games at the Cariboo Memorial Complex against the Kelowna Sparta

Sunday, Jan. 7

12 p.m. The day will start out with live music from Kelowna’s Tiger Moon.

12:45 p.m. A thank you presentation will be given to the City of Williams Lake, followed by the Dodge Family Face-Off at 1 p.m.

More autograph signings, music and the hockey circus show will continue throughout the day until 3 p.m.

1:30 p.m. The Stampeders will be playing their second exhibition game at the Memorial Complex, again against the Kelowna Sparta.

3 p.m. The Parade of Champions, featuring Williams Lake Minor Hockey players, will march through downtown Williams Lake, launching the main event.

3:30 p.m. At the broadcast studio, also in the Hometown Hockey downtown area, Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will be doing a live pre-game show from Williams Lake.

4 p.m. The event everyone is waiting for — the live broadcast of a game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens — will be broadcast live in Williams Lake.

All weekend photoThe City of Williams Lake is hoping their hockey rink will be frozen and ready to go at Kiwanis Park. The Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will have a site where you can trade in old skates or pick up a pair of lightly used skates to use on the rink.

Other activities will be on the go around town, so take the time to celebrate Canada’s favourite sport.

Other activities will be on the go around town, so take the time to celebrate Canada's favourite sport.