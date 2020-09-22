No Canada West championship tournament for UFV golfers

The tournament can't proceed with travel restrictions on out-of-province entries

The 2020 Canada West Golf Championships scheduled for Oct. 2-4 in Kelowna have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s and women’s teams were set to take on foes from Alberta and Manitoba in the university golf tournament.

The men’s team is guided by Chilliwack’s Aaron Pauls and both teams call the Chilliwack Golf Club home.

The 36-hole championships would have been hosted by UBC Okanagan at the Okanagan Golf Club, but out-of-province foes can’t travel to B.C. under guidelines set forth by viaSport B.C.

With the conference golf championships less than two weeks away and the easing of travel restrictions unlikely, Canada West’s board of directors unanimously supported the cancellation of the tournament.

Golf was slated to be the lone Canada West sport contested this fall. Conference competition in other sports was cancelled June 8.

A decision on the commencement of two-term sports (basketball, volleyball, and hockey) and second term championship sports will be made no later than Oct. 8.

