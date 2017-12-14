NISS dominates basketball, PHSS handles indoor soccer

North Island Secondary School (NISS) students travelled to Port Hardy on Thursday to face off against Port Hardy Secondary School (PHSS) students in a doubleheader sports event.

The students played four quarters of basketball first, with PHSS having trouble keeping up with NISS’s speed on the court.

NISS drove to the net hard, proving to be a force to be reckoned with, passing the ball well, making jump shots, and finishing layups to score 32 points by the end of the first quarter, whereas PHSS had just 12 points by the buzzer.

NISS continued to smash from there and outplay PHSS, but PHSS refused to lay down and quit, and they started to rack up some points of their own, bringing the score to 40-21 for NISS by the end of the second quarter.

The third and fourth quarter featured more of the same, with NISS driving to the net and scoring points while PHSS tried their hardest to close the gap.

The game mercifully came to an end 63-31 for NISS.

After the basketball game ended, PHSS came back looking for revenge in a game of indoor soccer. Marine Harvest Riptide players Jaylon Grenier, Seth Hanuse, Kaleigh Harris and Tony Zapp came in and took over with ease.

Hanuse netted three incredible goals over two periods of play, and Grenier and Zapp both scored once to give PHSS a dominant 5-2 victory.