NHLer packed charity game raises $212,000 for Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity tournament brought the stars to the Okanagan

Hometown heroes Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau broke the bank for a hometown charity.

The 2nd Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament raised $212,000 during Canada Day weekend with an all-star slo-pitch game featuring current and former NHL stars, community leaders and more.

The Gorges/Comeau combo, with upwards of 20 NHL stars were hoping to beat the total from 2018’s inaugural tournament of $117,000.

Beating last year’s total by almost $100,000 could be considered a home-run in support of the KGH’s JoeAnna’s House.

READ MORE: NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Kelowna

“I’m willing to bet this event alone will be one of the largest contributors and we couldn’t be more grateful. Everything Josh and Blake have done for JoeAnna’s House, along with all the sponsors, teams, volunteers and people who bought tickets to the all-star match – my hat’s off to you,” said KGH CEO Doug Rankmore.

READ MORE:

READ MORE:

The all-star game brought out a packed crowd to Elks Stadium, where the all-stars were pitted against each other all for a good cause. An 18-team co-ed tournament at the Mission Sports Field capped off the weekend leading into Canada Day as sports fans and the local charity both benefited from the NHL stars’ visit to the Okanagan.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.