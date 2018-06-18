NHL prospect joins Penticton Vees

Jack LaFontaine, a prospect for the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, has signed with the Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees have signed 1998-born goaltender Jack LaFontaine a prospect for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

LaFontaine, from Mississauga, Ontario, was the 75th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Hurricanes. He was the sixth goaltender chosen in the draft and has spent the past two seasons at the University of Michigan.

Prior to his time in the NCAA, LaFontaine spent one season in the North American Hockey League and one in the OJHL.

With the Janesville Jets of the NAHL in 2015-16, the 6’3” goaltender posted a 24-8-7 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average. He also recorded four shutouts. For his efforts he was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team.

With the Georgetown Raiders in 2014-15 he went 20-6-0 with a .923 save percentage and 2.13 GAA and was named to the OJHL First Team All-Prospect.

LaFontaine will play his 20-year-old season with the Vees before returning to the University of Michigan for the 2019-20 season.

