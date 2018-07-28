Hundreds of fans came out to the Shaw Centre July 27 for the Silverbacks Pro Am Scholarship Game, spectating a high-octane hockey matchup that saw Silverbacks players hit the ice with alumni who have gone on to play professional hockey. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the ice at the Shaw Centre July 27 for their annual Pro Am Scholarship Game.

Hundreds of people from the community came out to the arena to watch a high-octane game that split the Silverbacks roster and pitted them against each other for some fun action on the ice. The air-conditioned ice sheet offered a welcome break from the heat scorching the Shuswap, if only for a few hours.

The fan-favourite game also featured a scholarship up for grabs for a lucky Silverbacks player, and the results of that opportunity will be updated when the name has been released.

The Pro Am game is part of the Silverbacks pre-season that will include their summer camps and hockey school leading up to the first regular season game, a home-opener against the Merritt Centennials Sept. 7.

