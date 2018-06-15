Newshounds filling the net

Gord McLaren of Penticton TC United controls the ball in front of Vernon Kal Tire’s Rob Hulstein in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play Thursday night at Mission Sportsfield #10 in Kelowna. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

The Infonews Newshounds are racking up some staggering numbers in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2.

The Hounds share the second spot in the seven-team circuit and are first in goals for with an eye-popping 46 through eight games.

They resumed their torrid attack Thursday night by slamming Sunterra Homes Sistas 8-0 at Marshall Field #3.

Danielle Butler and Andrea Toren each recorded deuces for Infonews, who got singles from Jillian Lee, Amber Maltman, Arayana Jacura and Hannah Nesbitt. The Sistas chose Newshound keeper Eileen Fox as the Player with Heart. The Hounds selected Sista striker Andrea Zubot.

Sisters Emman and Hannah Nesbitt were solid up front and enjoyed multiple scoring opportunities, while Laine Grace ran miles in the Hounds’ midfield. Amber Maltman and Amanda Swales were dynamite defensively. Infonews is 6-1-1, while Sunterra is 2-5-1.

The North Enderby Timber stayed two points in front of the Newshounds and Simply Delicious by blanking Do Itt Drywall 5-0 at Marshall #5.

Tori Reid opened the scoring from well outside the 18 with a long, looping shot off a defender. Shortly after, Reid weaved some fancy footwork in the middle of the park to spot the keeper off her line and buried a booming 35-yarder top cheddar.

Newly legal-aged Kendra Ostafie converted a beauty one-timer from Kindie Wolfe in the 34th minute to make it 3-0 at the break.’

Casey Benz added further insurance with a stunning turn just outside the 18 before placing a left-footer, bottom left. Jamie Dillon ended the scoring with a low rocket near 70 minutes. Erin Sakamoto was the NET Lady of the Match with some tireless runs and dynamic defending.

Simply Delicious ambushed Sir Winston’s Attack 9-1 at MacDonald Park. No goal scorers were available. Simply Delicious improved to 6-1-1, while the Attack dipped to 0-6-2.

Meanwhile, striker Tony Munoz bagged two goals as Penticton Trout Creek Sales United brushed back Vernon Kal Tire 3-2 in Capri Insurance Men’s 55+ Soccer League play at Mission Sportsfields #10.

Dave Cruikshank, who saw spot duty due to injury, added a single for Penticton, who led 3-0 at the break. Munoz counted the third goal on a breakaway with Kal Tire defenders trying to play the offside trap. Gord McLaren drew the assist.

Fullback Rob Parkin replied for Kal Tire with a gorgeous header off a corner by Jim Sparrow near the 73rd minute. Midfielder Rob Hulstein then delivered a World Cup-level tally minutes later when he balanced a mid-air cross by Rick Raber for a second before burying a left-footed strike over keeper Pat Van Ryswyk, whose booming kicks landed deep in Vernon territory all night.

Parkin was named the Okanagan Brake Man of the Match with Hulstein earning honourable mention. Penticton improved to 4-3-1, while the league-leading Tiremen fell to 5-2-1.

The Kelowna Raiders ambushed Vernon Silver Stars 6-1 at MacDonald Park.

Uwe (Blitzkrieg) Wolters converted in close after a strong and persistent run from the right flank for the Stars (4-4).

The Stars did well to resist the almost continuous pressure but gradually faded against a superior team that equalized after 15 minutes and then went on to take a commanding 3-1 lead. The Raiders are 3-1-1.

Brandt’s Creek of Kelowna mustered a 2-2 draw with Beasley FC of Lake Country at Kelowna Quarry Park.

The match could have easily gone either way with many missed opportunities by both teams. Goal scorers for Brandt’s (2-3-3) were Steve MacGregor and Andy Miller. Beasley (1-6-1) got goals from Lloyd Pendelton and Neil Barrodale.

Irving big wheel for Kal Tire

