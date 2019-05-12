Morning Star - file photo

Newshounds digging up Vernon Women’s Open Division Soccer wins

Infonews blanks Simply Delicious 7-0 in Vernon league play

  • May. 12, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Infonews Newshounds continue to roll in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Open Division.

The ‘Hounds blanked Simply Delicious behind a shutout from player of the game Eileen Fox. Aryana Jacura led the offence with four goals while singles went to Emma Nesbitt, Emma Tassie and Nicole Williams.

Jacura had a strong game setting up goals and Amber Maltman had a strong game anchoring the defence.

SIR WINSTON’S 5 HOMESTEAD DRYWALL SISTAS 2

Diana Neudorf had two goals for the winners while Kim Sylvester scored both goals for the Sistas.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Westhills Stadium filled with red and white as Canadian Women’s Rugby Sevens take the pitch
Next story
Franco, Martinez slug it out at Fight Night 6

Just Posted

Most Read