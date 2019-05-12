Newshounds digging up Vernon Women’s Open Division Soccer wins

Infonews Newshounds continue to roll in the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Open Division.

The ‘Hounds blanked Simply Delicious behind a shutout from player of the game Eileen Fox. Aryana Jacura led the offence with four goals while singles went to Emma Nesbitt, Emma Tassie and Nicole Williams.

Jacura had a strong game setting up goals and Amber Maltman had a strong game anchoring the defence.

SIR WINSTON’S 5 HOMESTEAD DRYWALL SISTAS 2

Diana Neudorf had two goals for the winners while Kim Sylvester scored both goals for the Sistas.

