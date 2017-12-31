News Bulletin’s Top 10 most-read sports stories

An article about athletes from Nanaimo’s Body Tempo Health and Fitness was the year’s most-clicked sports article. Another article about bodybuilding was second-most-read. Photos submitted

Some of Nanaimo’s most well-muscled athletes drew the most web clicks in 2017.

Articles about bodybuilding were the best-read sports stories in the Nanaimo News Bulletin during the last 12 months.

The article ‘Bodybuilders among B.C.’s best,’ published May 20, garnered the most clicks of any sports article on the Bulletin’s website last year. The article was about six women from Nanaimo’s Body Tempo Health and Fitness team who earned top provincial placings at the Natural Physique and Athletics Association B.C. Classic.

Remarkably, bodybuilding also accounted for the year’s second-most-read sports story. ‘Bodybuilders pumped up about their sport,’ published June 5, detailed some other locals with strong results, literally and figuratively.

A recent coaching change atop the Nanaimo Clippers resulted in two more of the year’s most-read sports articles. ‘Clippers owner says lack of co-operation led to coach’s firing,’ published Dec. 22 and explaining some of ownership’s reasons for firing coach and GM Mike Vandekamp, was the third-most-read sports story of 2017, and an article from the night before with news of the firing was the year’s seventh-most-read sports story.

Fourth on the list was also hockey, as ‘Lantzville goalie chosen in NHL Draft’ published June 26 introduced readers to Dylan Ferguson, drafted by the Dallas Stars and then traded to the Vegas Golden Knights before the article even made it to print. The teenager would go on to make his NHL debut with the Golden Knights in the fall.

The year’s fifth-best-read story was ‘VIU Mariners men’s soccer team takes 2017 national title’ and detailed the university squad’s gold-medal victory at the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championships in Nanaimo on Nov. 11. An article from two nights earlier, ‘VIU Mariners win a 6-1 blowout to reach gold medal game,’ also made the list as the year’s ninth-best-read sports story.

Sixth was track and field, with ‘Nanaimo track star is the fastest girl in B.C.,’ published June 6, covering Hassy Fashina-Bombata’s 100-metre dash championship at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships in Langley.

Eighth was ‘Nanaimo Sport Achievement Awards finalists announced’ on Jan. 26, and rounding out the top 10 was ‘High-level hoops athlete joins hometown team at VIU’ published Aug. 10, breaking the news of Tyus Barfoot joining the Mariners men’s basketball squad for 2017-18.

