Newhook wins Canadian Junior Hockey League rookie award

He was selected as the top rookie out of 132 teams

Victoria Grizzlies’ Alex Newhook (18) fights off the Alberni Bulldogs during a game at The Q Centre in Colwood last season. (Gazette file photo)

Alex Newhook has been awarded the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s (CJHL) top rookie for last season.

The award goes to the top rookie Junior A player out of 132 teams in the CJHL and voting from all 10-member leagues across the country were taken into consideration.

In a statement released by the CJHL, Newhook won the award over four other finalists, Zachary Okabe, Grade Prairie Storm (AJHL), Jack Quinn, Kanata Lasers (CCHL), Jacob Wasserman, Humboldt Broncos (SJHL) and Keighan Gerriem Thunder Bay North Stars (SIJHL).

Newhook also won the BCHL rookie of the year award.

Newhook won the BCHL player of the week in the second week of the season, after dishing out six assists in two wins at the Bauer Showcase.

Although Newhook was out for roughly one month during the regular season with a wrist injury, he helped his team to take top place in the Island Division.

