Newcomer Chorney a perfect fit for Caps

The Cowichan Valley Capitals were in the market for a very specific player at the B.C. Hockey League deadline last Friday.

And Austin Chorney checked all the boxes.

Largely happy with their roster going into the deadline, the Caps hoped to add a veteran defenceman, preferably a right-handed shot. With all their 20-year-old slots filled, the new player had to be younger than that — and unfortunately teams are often more willing to give up 20-year-olds at the deadline.

Enter Chorney, a 19-year-old six-foot, 220-pound blueliner from Abbotsford with nearly 200 games played in the BCHL, who the Caps acquired from the West Kelowna Warriors in exchange for the Canadian junior A rights to defender Maxime Dumas.

“He’s a good kid, he wants to be here, he’s got size, strength, experience, and he’s right-handed,” Caps head coach and general manager Mike Vandekamp said. “He’s a good fit.”

Committed to The Ohio State University for next fall, Chorney had three goals, four assists and 27 penalty minutes in 39 games for West Kelowna prior to the trade. He made his Cowichan debut on Saturday and played again on Sunday. He has previously played for the Chilliwack Chiefs, Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Vernon Vipers.

Dumas had appeared in 22 games for the Caps, recording five assists. He is now on the roster for the Islanders Hockey Club based in Massachusetts.

In a separate deal, the Caps traded the rights to goaltender Keegan Karki to Vernon for future considerations. Karki, who was on Cowichan’s protected list but had never played for the team, had been playing in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders, but is now on the Vipers roster.