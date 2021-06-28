New York’s Canton Kangaroos the hockey destination for Chilliwack’s Brady Morrison

The Chilliwack Minor Hockey alum heads to the east coast to continue his hockey career

Chilliwack’s Brady Morrison is going coast to coast, from Pacific to Atlantic to play NCAA hockey for the Canton (New York) Kangaroos.

Chilliwack’s Brady Morrison is crossing the continent to play hockey next fall.

The 20-year-old is heading to the State University of New York (SUNY) at Canton, where he’ll play NCAA Div 3 hockey for the Kangaroos.

“I consider myself extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to continue to play hockey while furthering my education,” Morrison said. “It was clear to me from day one that Canton was going to be a great fit for me academically, athletically, as well as personally. The facilities are new, and the people and programs top notch.”

Morrison is a Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association alum who’s spent parts of the last two seasons with the midget A1 Bruins.

He also has several seasons of junior A and B experience under his belt.

Between 2016 and 2018 he was with the Port Moody Panthers of the Pacific Junior (B) Hockey League.

Making the jump to junior A, he enjoyed a 17-game stint with the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals in 2017-18 before heading east to man the blueline for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Flin Flon Bombers in 2018-19. He followed that with two seasons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with the Swan Valley Stampeders (2019-20) and Neepawa Natives (2019-20, 2020-21).

His best offensive season was with Neepawa in 2019-20 when he produced five goals and 17 points in 44 games.

During his time with Flin Flon, Morrison was awarded the Lavalley Artworks Top Academic Award.

In his last season with Neepawa, he was selected for the RBC/MJHL Community Ambassador Team, which recognizes players for outstanding citizenship and sportsmanship both on and off the ice, and a commitment to volunteerism. A donation was made to a Neepawa charity on Morrison’s behalf.

“I consider myself pretty fortunate to have spent essentially the last five years of my life playing junior hockey,” Morrison said. “It’s something not a lot of people can say they have done. It has helped me create lifelong memories and friendships that are hopefully going to stick with me throughout the rest of my life.”

His best hockey memory to date came in his BCHL debut, playing for Cowichan Valley against the Chilliwack Chiefs at the Chilliwack Coliseum in November of 2017.

“Playing my first junior A game in my hometown, in front of about 3,500 people, It was a special time for me,” he said. “Especially with my family and friends there, it was such a memorable moment.”

The move to New York promises to provide more memories.

“I am expecting to soak in everything that I can during my four years at Canton, taking away a focused skill-set for my future but also leaving a positive impact on both the school as well as the community,” Morrison said. “This seems to be a very natural transition after my completion of junior hockey. I expect to be challenged, and will need to adjust to new routines quickly, but I am thrilled for the opportunity.”

