New Year’s Eve Bull Riding a sellout event

The 6th Annual New Year’s Eve Professional Bull Riding and Dance at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere was a sellout event this year. Top riders from Canada, the U.S. and Brazil competed for $5000 in prize money, the silver championship buckle, and also seasonal standing points with Bull Riders Canada. Forty bulls bucked, giving the crowd numerous thrills and the cowboys a mouthful of dirt or a trip to the pay window. First round winner was Ty Hamill from Kamloops, with a score of 83 on Shell Raiser. Second round winner was Jackson Scott, also of Kamloops on the S&E bull Trigger Happy for an 87 point ride, which pushed him into the overall average winner with 200 points and the silver buckle. The event was hosted by the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association and is an annual fundraiser for this association and the Farm Kids Fund.