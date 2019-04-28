New trails, and a $350,000 investment for Sun Peaks Bike Park

Sun Peaks Resort is continuing the development of its world class, lift-access bike park this summer. Following significant trail work completed in 2018, the resort is investing another $350,000 in 2019 for construction of several new mountain bike trails, as well as upgrades to existing elements of the network.

Two additional machine-built freeride trails, aimed at intermediate level riders, highlight this year’s construction, along with improvements to beginner level trails and the addition of a brand-new section of Steam Shovel—the resort’s signature advanced jump line. Completion of the new Progression Park zone, an area aimed at both younger and entry level riders, will also be a key feature this summer.

This investment will allow the Sun Peaks Bike Park to better cater to all levels of mountain bike riders and provide them with numerous opportunities for progression. Along with the new trails, the resort will continue running the Sunburst chairlift daily until 7:00pm in the core summer months and extend the bike park season by running bonus weekends through the end of September.

“This investment is big for us. Building almost 12km of new trail that will appeal to riders of all types is the perfect way to celebrate our 20th anniversary of bike park operations. Sun Peaks has always been a destination for core downhill riders, and will continue to be, but now we’ll have a much more well- rounded mountain bike product to help create the same success we have seen with our winter ski experience,” said Aidan Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Sun Peaks Resort.

The completion of the new Progression Park area next to the village is something the resort is particularly excited about due to the unique nature of the product. The Progression Park utilizes carpet lifts to transport bikers, providing a new and original summer experience. This addition makes Sun Peaks one of the exclusive lift-access bike parks in North America to provide a non-chairlift option to access downhill riding opportunities.

In addition to the upgrades in the Bike Park, the resort is working closely with the community-based Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association to support their efforts in developing and growing the cross-country biking trails in the area.

The Sun Peaks Bike Park will open for the 2019 season on Friday, June 21.

For more information about mountain biking in Sun Peaks visit SunPeaksResort.com/Bike.