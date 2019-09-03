New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toiled at the Echo Bay climbing area at Mulvehill Creek.

The technology separates liquid from solid human waste, Urine runs into a septic field, solids dry and decompose naturally in a pit behind the toilet.

“Human waste in the backcountry is an issue throughout our area,” Dafoe said in a news release.

The result will be a faster, more complete and less smelly breakdown of the waste.

The site is managed by the society in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

