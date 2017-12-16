New to the game: Novice hockey tournament Dec. 9-10

Under Atom player Jaxon Novak races a Williams Lake player for the puck during the Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association Novice tournament for players age 7-8 on Dec. 9-10. The eligible players from Quesnel’s new Under Atom program were split into six teams and took to the ice, as did two teams that had travelled up from Williams Lake. No score was kept but the teams played three or four games each and had a blast, says Matt Powell, the Under Atom director. “It was their first time playing teams from out of town, so they had a lot of fun,” he says.

Tracey Roberts photo