New route for Comox Nautical Days 4-Mile Road Race

The Comox Valley Road Runners’ 49th Annual Comox Nautical Days 4-Mile Road Race has a new look this year. There is a change in both of the main north-south streets that are used.

As in past races, the route starts in front of the Comox Town Office at 9 a.m., and proceeds along Beaufort Avenue, turns up Stewart Street, then follows Comox Avenue, Donovan Drive, and Balmoral Avenue to Torrence Road.

However, instead of going up Torrence Road right to Noel Avenue, the new route has a turn off Torrence onto Lazo Road and then takes Butchers Road up to Noel and follows Noel to Church Street, except for a small detour south on Stewart Street and then back to Noel via Dogwood Avenue.

Runners then will come down Church Street to Comox Avenue, finishing as before on Comox, near the old Lorne Hotel site.

The new route avoids runner/motorist problems encountered in the past at several junctions on Anderton Road. The most serious runners, as always, will be very focused on pace and time, but along quiet Butchers Road, and past the golf course along Church, the less competitive participants will have a great opportunity to relax and appreciate the summer morning and the wonderful sense of re-creation that comes with running.

Registration for the race takes place by the Comox Town Office between 8 and 8:45 a.m. on race day, Aug. 6.

For more information, visit www.cvrr.ca or email the race director at kennrich1@gmail.com.