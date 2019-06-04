New recruits flash big-time talent at Valley Huskers spring camp

Head coach Bob Reist is particularly excited about the defence for the BCFC junior football club.

Trying to build off a breakthrough campaign in 2018, the Valley Huskers hit the field at Exhibition Stadium for spring camp last weekend. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Valley Huskers head coach Bob Reist has a tough act to follow.

His own.

After a near-miraculous 2018 season that saw the Huskers improve from 0-10 to 6-4, making the playoffs for the first time in a decade, expectations are high for the B.C. Football Conference club.

Fans want to know if they can do it again.

Reist needs to do it again, or at least come close, to continue reshaping the culture and reputation of a team that, until last season, was a perennial doormat.

The first step into 2019 was a strong one last weekend as the team hosted its spring camp. Eighty six players registered, the largest in Reist’s three year tenure. They hit the field for two days of drills and scrimmages, and the coach seemed excited about what he saw.

“Day one was outstanding,” he said. “Normally, you get a bunch of guys that don’t really know each other and it takes a while to get going, but the intensity was there right away.

“We had a couple big plays on both sides of the ball. Everyone was battling and competing and I was very impressed, especially at a couple of positions that were unknowns coming in.”

The biggest question mark for the Huskers is at quarterback, where there is no Julian Wytinck this season.

The Manitoba import gave Husker fans a taste of legit QB play in 2018, and it’s no coincidence the team had its best season in two decades with Wytinck under center.

“We have three kids here who are neck and neck for a spot and the quarterback battle has been intense,” Reist noted.

Brandon Poulin (receiver) and Remis Tshiovo (running back) give the Huskers two proven weapons on offence, and newcomers Ethan Diakow (receiver) and Ethan Paul (running back) have playmaking potential.

The offensive line was okay last year and should be improved this year.

“We have a lot of playmakers on this offence and we just need our QB to limit turnovers and manage the game,” Reist explained. “We don’t need a guy to come in and be a hero. We need a guy who can distribute the ball and get it to the guys who can make big plays.”

“We’ll have an outstanding defence that we’ll rely on to be the catalyst for our squad.”

If the Huskers take one step back on offence, Reist plans to take two steps forward on D. Big time playmakers have been added to that side of the ball, with the line bolstered by the potentially devastating duo of Isaiah Letandre and Tyrece Viner-Cox.

“Isaiah was the top-rated player coming out of Manitoba this year and he was as advertised,” Reist said with a grin. “He had his pick of university offers and he makes a huge difference for our line.

“And Tyrece was outstanding as well, making a ton of plays off the edge.”

David Steeves looked like the dominant linebacker Reist believes he can be.

“He’s another guy we brought in with high expectations and he really jumped off the page at camp,” Reist said. “He fills gaps really hard and you can hear it from the other side of the field.”

BCFC teams were officially able to start announcing signings June 1 and Reist still has several irons in the fire.

Players will be back for the start of training camp in early July.

The season kicks off Aug. 3 with a home game against Victoria’s Westshore Rebels.