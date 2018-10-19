New pro soccer team trying to build its profile around Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island’s newest pro soccer team is hoping to make some new friends and fans in the Harbour City.

Pacific FC, a Canadian Premier League side based in Victoria, will start a tour of 20 Vancouver Island communities with a stop in Nanaimo on Saturday, Oct. 20. The club is co-hosting, with Nanaimo United FC, a soccer workshop for kids at Beban Park; registration is already full.

Leading the workshop will be James Merriman, Pacific FC assistant coach.

“It’s always a pleasure to return to the mid-Island and to interact with the fantastic soccer community that is established there,” said Merriman in a club press release.

Members of the soccer club will also be at the Lighthouse Bistro from 5-7 p.m. Saturday to meet people interested in soccer on Vancouver Island.

The Canadian Premier League will debut in April 2019. Pacific FC will play its home games at Langford’s Westhills Stadium. For more information, visit http://pacificfootball.club.