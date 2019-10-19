New Parksville martial arts club has an Element of surprise

A new fitness and martial arts club is set to open its doors in Parksville this weekend.

Element Fitness & Martial Arts Club, located at 491 Island Highway East in Parksville, is owned by Chad Lum, Fabiano D’Andrea and Erica Mustard, who have partnered together to create a diverse and progressive fitness and martial arts club.

All three are passionate about healthy living and helping people to feel their best, both physically and mentally.

Lum and D’Andrea are the two instructors of the club. Both started in traditional martials arts with Lum holding a black belts in Shorinjiryu karate and WTF taekwondo, and D’Andrea is a black bet in Wushu kung fu and taekwondo. However, both have evolved from their traditional upbringing in martial arts and has expanded their experience by adapting other disciplines, which they are bringing to Element Fitness.

“We want to introduce students to a variety of martial arts forms,” said Lum, who is also an experienced personal trainer, fitness, self-defence and kickboxing instructor.

Fabiano is also an experienced instructor in mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and Sanda (Chinese kickboxing). They are excited to share the benefits of regular exercise and martial arts.

Mustard will run the business side of the club. Her motivation to start this club is to give Lum and D’Andrea a venue to share their talents here in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

“I wanted a place where people of all fitness levels could come in and experience the amazing benefits of martial arts, a place where you always feel welcome, where aspirations and goals are nourished,” said Mustard.

Element Martial Arts & Fitness will offer a variety of no contract membership options, such as drop-in punch passes, monthly and annual rates. Mustard said the club offers members the ability to set goals based on the program that is right for them.

The club’s grand opening celebration is this, Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include free mini classes, martial arts performances, door prizes and refreshments.

For more information, visit www.elementfitness.ca or call 250-248-2352.