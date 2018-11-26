New-look team opens basketball season this weekend

The Towhees mascot loses his head during a senior boys basketball game last season at Vanier. This year’s team kicks off the season Thursday at the Chilliwack Tournament. File photo

The basketball season is upon us, and this year’s edition of the senior boys team at G.P. Vanier will be an interesting one to watch.

With just two returnees and five starting Grade 11 players, this will be a young squad with many positives that may make them one of the top triple A teams on the Island by the end of the season.

Coach Larry Street said there is still plenty to be learned, but this team will be noted for its size, athleticism and past winning ways. Most of the players have been to provincials, so they know what to expect. They are also two-time Island champions.

Mark Isfeld Secondary is ranked eighth in the top 10 for the province while Vanier is an honorable mention.

Leading this team will be its size: 6’8″ Peter Greaves, 6’6″ Brayden Waugh, 6’6″ Sidney Woodrow, 6’6″ Justin Watt and 6’5″ Jeff Powell. There is also size and athleticismt at the guard positions, with 6’2″ Jakob Tortorelli and 6’2″ Cam Bell. Another quick, sharp shooting guard is Macyn Leopkey-Johnson, while Curtis Trask and Lucky Nguyen provide a strong, physical presence. A trio of first-year players give the Towhees depth at guard, with Jeremy Knopp, Ben Demierre and Jefferson Destura rounding out the team.

The first games are in Chilliwack Thursday, Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 1. The first league game of the year is at Vanier on Tuesday, Dec. 4 against Port Alberni. Tipoff is 7 p.m.

This is truly a community team with loads of support from businesses and former Vanier grads. Come on out to support your team.