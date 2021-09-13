New lacrosse league to call Langley Events Centre home

A feeder league to the NLL will begin playing games at the LEC this winter. (Photo ALL)

A new lacrosse league will find a home at the Langley Events Centre starting this December, bringing minor league play to the community.

The Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) is the official minor league to the National Lacrosse League in Canada. The ALL has played for five seasons in Ontario, and the LEC agreement is part of creating ALL West.

“We are all very excited about the growth and potential opportunities this announcement brings to the West. Our goal has always been to create a pathway of opportunity for players trying to reach the highest level possible in the game” stated ALL President Paul St. John. “Now that the ALL West is a reality, it’s a big day for lacrosse players that reside in Western Canada as they chase their dreams of one day playing pro in the NLL.”

“Growth at the Minor league level is vital and will only enhance and compliment the current NLL talent pool allowing more players the opportunity to train and develop their skills in preparation for the next level,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz.

The plan for the ALL West is to have a 4-team division that will play all games out of Langley Events Centre.

“The Lower Mainland remains a lacrosse hotbed and we are happy to give the passionate lacrosse fans even more opportunity to watch what has been nicknamed the fastest game on two feet,” said Gary Ahuja, manager corporate communications and media for LEC. “Plus, it is always exciting to add even more entertainment to an already busy Langley Events Centre, and to help these young men on their pursuit to playing the sport they love at the game’s highest level.”

The ALL West will have its inaugural draft November 20, and players 18 years of age and older are eligible to play. Potential players can now register online through the ALL website arenalacrosseleague.ca

Training camps will open the week following the draft, with the opening games of the regular season set for the weekend of December 11/12. A minimum 12-game regular season will conclude with Championship Weekend for the West set for March 26 and 27.

READ ALSO: Rumours are swirling that pro basketball could be coming to Langley

Langley Advance Times