New junior and senior basketball club in Barriere already holding practices

Through hard work and dedication on the part of the players and volunteer coaches over the past few years, Barriere has just had one of its most successful basketball seasons in recent years, with the senior team finishing first in its division in the regular season, and fourth in the Okanagans.

In the basketball world, regular season focuses on win-loss ratio, whereas, the spring season focuses on individual training, skill development, and team-building. Spring teams typically practice on their own and attend tournaments on weekends.

There are opportunities in Kamloops for spring training that some Barriere players have explored over the years. However, due to cost and travel time, many area basketball athletes have not had the opportunity to participate in spring training.

With the goals of skill development, learning to play as a team, keeping in shape, and having fun, interested athletes, parents, and volunteers have formed B-Town Basketball Club to continue to develop local junior and senior basketball teams to an even greater level. Leesa Schilling, is one of the parents who joined together to help create the B-Town Basketball Club.

“We are really excited to offer this opportunity to Barriere basketball players – we have never done this before,” tells Schilling, “Typically, players who want to train in the spring season have to go to Kamloops or elsewhere to work on their skills, which can be costly and time consuming with all the travel.”

In addition she noted that the players that would normally play together during the regular season, don’t get the chance to do so through the summer months.

“This spring we have already begun practices,” said Schilling, “We have volunteer coaches and we practice at the high school Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 – 7 p.m.”

She notes that although there is no cost involved for practice time, tournament fees, and travel costs can really add up.

“We are also interested in bringing in specialist coaches for workshops if possible,” said Schilling, “We have plans for fundraising to cover some of these costs. For example, we have purchased a table at the Barriere Block Party in June.

“We also plan to do bottle drives and a car wash this spring. Our team jerseys have already been donated by a local business owner.”

She says the club is actively looking for donations to help cover the cost of tournaments, travel, specialist coaches, and equipment.

“We hope that people and businesses will include us when they are considering your donation recipients this spring.”

Approximate fees and costs for the club at this time include:

• Six basketballs $600 • Basketball bag $50

• Sports First Aid Kit $100

• Tournament fees (the club hopes to attend at least four) $400 -$600 per tournament

Schilling says they club already has a number of fundraisers planned.

“On April 14 we are doing a bottle drive starting at 9 a.m., and in May we hope to host a car wash,” tells Schilling, “We will have a table reserved at the Barriere Block Party on June 9, and have more fundraising events to be announced soon.”

If you would like more information on the B-Town Basketball Club, or would like to lend your support, please conatct: Leesa Schilling at 250-672-2485, or email: leesaschilling@